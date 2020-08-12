AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 60,064 Shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,064 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of Global Net Lease worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,551,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Global Net Lease by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,147,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,451,000 after buying an additional 542,133 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $4,629,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 24.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 886,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 171,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $1,939,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.96. 3,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,874. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average is $16.19. Global Net Lease Inc has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 2.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Aegis cut their target price on Global Net Lease from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

