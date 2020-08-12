AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 57,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 30.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 436,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after buying an additional 100,653 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,143,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Cfra raised their target price on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.36.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.33. 75,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,465,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.84, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $52.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

