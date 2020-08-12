AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,972 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in General Mills by 203.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,303,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,184,000 after buying an additional 14,283,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,577,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,953 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4,472.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,653,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,203 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 42.8% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,266,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in General Mills by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,204,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $63.14. 22,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,536,025. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.97 and a 200-day moving average of $58.27. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.18.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,131.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 98,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,378,932.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

