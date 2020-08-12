AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 351.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,864 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of Ball by 8,261.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,032,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,064 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 46.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,487,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,470 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 171.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,603,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,956 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ball by 169.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 818,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,973,000 after purchasing an additional 515,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,256. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day moving average is $69.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 67.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLL. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.64.

In other Ball news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,554,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,107,786.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

