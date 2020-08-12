AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,499,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586,957 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.5% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $96,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $338,182,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740,900 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860,115 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 422.2% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 5,037,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073,168 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,012,000 after buying an additional 3,323,633 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.17. 127,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,087,725. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day moving average of $38.25. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.67.

