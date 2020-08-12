AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,370 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 151.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 53.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Cerner by 33.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.69.

In other Cerner news, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $520,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 53,177 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $3,769,717.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,049 shares of company stock worth $8,688,963. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.19. 17,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,558. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $80.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 9.23%. Cerner’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

