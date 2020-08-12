AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.83.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $5.57 on Wednesday, reaching $379.60. 407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,046. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $353.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.76, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $407.86.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total transaction of $2,369,959.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,959.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total transaction of $4,329,761.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

