AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,281,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,642 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 4.76% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $19,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 296.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 72,786 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 111,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 63,423 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the period.

Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $16.32. 443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,343. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $24.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.54.

