AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,679 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BP. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in BP by 20.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in BP by 8.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,901 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in BP by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 7,139 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 42,284 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 22.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,066 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on BP from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.21.

Shares of NYSE BP traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,162,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.13. BP plc has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $40.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). BP had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BP plc will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

