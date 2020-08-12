AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,838 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 50.0% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 14,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,932,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,885 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 18,721 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% during the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 254,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 49.6% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAM traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,027,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,511. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.71. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $16.59 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

