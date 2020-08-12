AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,553,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $85,873,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,687,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,981,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 772.5% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 656,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,449,000 after purchasing an additional 580,814 shares in the last quarter.

MBB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.61. 2,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,506. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.69 and its 200 day moving average is $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

