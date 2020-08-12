AE Wealth Management LLC Has $17.74 Million Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,913 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF worth $17,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,947. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.31. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.53 and a 12-month high of $109.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

