AE Wealth Management LLC Has $22.76 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,592 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $22,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 107.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.09. 1,560,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,806. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.11 and its 200-day moving average is $82.31. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

