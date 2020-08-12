AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.52 Million Position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 171.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 405.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSGP stock traded up $11.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $821.73. 1,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 14.01 and a quick ratio of 14.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.77 and a beta of 1.15. CoStar Group Inc has a 52-week low of $500.24 and a 52-week high of $939.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $741.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $671.96.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on CoStar Group from $700.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CoStar Group from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on CoStar Group from $730.00 to $810.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.08.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

