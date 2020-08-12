AE Wealth Management LLC Has $34.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,248 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.41% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $34,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000.

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.23. 4,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,695. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $62.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.69.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

