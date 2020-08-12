AE Wealth Management LLC Has $39.22 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,105 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 0.6% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $39,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 345.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 166.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT traded up $4.35 on Wednesday, hitting $301.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,653. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.45 and a fifty-two week high of $308.47.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

