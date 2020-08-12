AE Wealth Management LLC Has $4.10 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,471 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 90,014,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,529,338,000 after buying an additional 13,116,702 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,762,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518,408 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,518,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,591,000 after buying an additional 4,944,074 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 17,751,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,176,000 after buying an additional 281,033 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 27.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,747,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,392,000 after buying an additional 3,658,199 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,585,879. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.26.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.