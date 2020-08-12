AE Wealth Management LLC Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 161.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Twilio by 2.8% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 49.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Twilio by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 5.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 3.7% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Twilio from $137.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Twilio from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.73.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $6,573,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total value of $5,067,375.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 501,755 shares of company stock valued at $104,348,067 over the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $1.99 on Wednesday, reaching $242.50. 26,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,873,642. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.89 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $288.81.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.