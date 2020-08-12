AE Wealth Management LLC Has $4.45 Million Stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMBS. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,225,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 735,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,468,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 92.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after buying an additional 67,961 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CMBS stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $55.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,888. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.99 and its 200-day moving average is $54.06. iShares CMBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.

