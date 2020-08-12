AE Wealth Management LLC Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,018.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.83. 510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,661. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $122.20.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.