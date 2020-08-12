AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 30,330 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 851 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.3% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 895,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,216,000 after acquiring an additional 83,635 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in CVS Health by 13.4% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $1,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.36. 73,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,997,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

