AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,581. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

