AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,098,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 562,259 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $43,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,799,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,234,620,000 after purchasing an additional 168,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after buying an additional 3,954,127 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,868,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,887,000 after buying an additional 1,033,186 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,948,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after buying an additional 590,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,019,000 after buying an additional 3,652,122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $43.68. 141,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,536,311. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.12.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

