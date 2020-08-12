AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,666 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $19,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,912. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $130.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

