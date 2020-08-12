AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 154.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,102 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,128,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584,876 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,958,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,638 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $54,755,000. Aozora Bank LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $94,928,000. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $84,913,000.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.48. The company had a trading volume of 37,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,121. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $97.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.208 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

