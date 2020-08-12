AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,460 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $19,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,570. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.93. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $61.87.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.