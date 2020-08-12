AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 85.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.23. 70,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,216,969. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.21.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.67). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $943.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

