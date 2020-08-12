AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,173 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $49,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amarillo National Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 23,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 27,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,516. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.77.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

