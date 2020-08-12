AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 73.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,252 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.1% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $71,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $182.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,643,008. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.07 and a 200-day moving average of $160.39.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

