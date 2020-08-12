AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.41 Million in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,138 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 64.8% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,695,875 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,049,964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317,825 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 311.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,410,972 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $372,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367,326 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth $151,608,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 434.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,525,907 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $111,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in SEA during the first quarter worth about $45,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SE traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.57. 16,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,897,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Sea Ltd has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $146.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.67. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.77 and a beta of 1.38.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). SEA had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $913.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sea Ltd will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SE. CLSA upgraded shares of SEA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SEA from $69.50 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens began coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.