AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $20.72 Million Investment in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 620,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,724,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 24.80% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000.

Get Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF alerts:

DJD stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.86. 40 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,198. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $39.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.99.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.