AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,088 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,235,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255,064 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,250,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337,164 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,810,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,345,000 after buying an additional 1,053,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,698,000.

VO traded up $1.96 on Wednesday, hitting $178.51. 2,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,480. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $186.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

