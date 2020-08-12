AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 137,094 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,245,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,094 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $49,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,023.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of EFV traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.80. The stock had a trading volume of 872,378 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.45. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

