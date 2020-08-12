AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 15,446 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 82.3% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DG. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.38.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,882. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.75 and a 200-day moving average of $173.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $197.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,966,162.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

