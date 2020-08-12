AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 17,200 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,045,000 after purchasing an additional 62,576 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,725,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,558,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,884,000 after purchasing an additional 226,963 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,379,000 after acquiring an additional 192,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 715,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,805,000 after purchasing an additional 208,031 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $205.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,654. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $207.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.63.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

