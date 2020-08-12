AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 362,473 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 580.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 424,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362,473 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 3.99% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $25,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 126.9% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 124.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.38. 30,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,600. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.70. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $66.37.

