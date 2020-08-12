AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 99,505 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 8,285.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,505 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.40% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $23,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKE. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

JKE stock traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.95. The stock had a trading volume of 39,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,547. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.17. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $158.00 and a 1-year high of $260.64.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.