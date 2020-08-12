AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 100.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total transaction of $17,760,171.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total transaction of $8,529,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 537,918 shares of company stock valued at $169,104,158 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $7.81 on Wednesday, reaching $331.84. 11,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,652. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.79. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $333.32. The company has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.14. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.