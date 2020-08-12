AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,756 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF worth $17,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 488.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 30,396 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 228.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 20,102 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 282.7% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

ESGU stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.35. 401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,936. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.70. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $76.52.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.