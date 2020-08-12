AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,273 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $626,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% in the second quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $1,267,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

Shares of NYSE:AEP traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.74. 76,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,681,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.38. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.30 and its 200-day moving average is $86.82.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

