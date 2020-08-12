AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,854 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 26.56% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LGOV. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 950.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 88,085 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Shares of LGOV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.96. 1,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,341. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.23. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $26.99 and a 52-week high of $31.61.

