AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,482,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,520,000 after buying an additional 192,425 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in Fiserv by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,016,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,461,000 after buying an additional 6,843,044 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6,198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115,954 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,778,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,305,000 after acquiring an additional 49,176 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,062,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,953,000 after acquiring an additional 733,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $137.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.29.

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $398,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,870.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $2,179,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,775 shares in the company, valued at $32,990,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,996 shares of company stock valued at $42,682,859. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.17. 29,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,705,456. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a PE ratio of 78.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.59.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.