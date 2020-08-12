AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 110,732 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 72.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,732 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 20,900.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

VPU stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.45. 3,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,648. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.98. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $96.09 and a 52 week high of $156.43.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

