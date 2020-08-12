AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,905 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,905 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Stearns Financial Services Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.59. The stock had a trading volume of 586 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,631. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.50. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $120.70 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

