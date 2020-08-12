AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 19,590 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,590 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 8.89% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $19,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $211,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 45,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of WDIV stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $56.22. 35,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,555. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average of $55.84. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $72.20.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.