AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 26,861 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,861 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 60.6% during the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 52.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,851. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.09. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $113.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

