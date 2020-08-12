AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $5.36 Million Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 91,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,356,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,033,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,336,000 after purchasing an additional 149,560 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 635,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 454,074 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 505,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,696,000 after buying an additional 163,487 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 386,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter.

SCHR traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.60. The company had a trading volume of 619 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,578. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.04. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $59.25.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.