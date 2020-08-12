AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 637,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,360,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 17.66% of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $16,697,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,362,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,453,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 15,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA INKM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 544 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,436. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average is $30.78. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $35.12.

