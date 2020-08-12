AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,530 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $37,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 111,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 33,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 41,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.77. 5,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,051. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average of $51.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st.

