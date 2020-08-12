Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.66. 9,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,925. The company has a market cap of $24.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $6.89.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

